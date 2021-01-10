  • Home
BSEB Exams 2021: Bihar Releases Class 10 Boards Admit Card

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 board examination admit card 2021 on its official website biharboardonline.com. The board exams will begin on February 17.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 10, 2021 5:52 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 board examination admit card 2021 on its official website biharboardonline.com. The principles of state--government schools will have to login using their username and roll number on the official website to procure student admit cards for upcoming Class 10 Bihar board exams from February 17 to 24 and the practical exams from January 20 to 22. They can then distribute the signed hard copy of admit cards to their students. The Class 10 students will have to carry along BSEB Bihar boards admit card to the examination centre.

Direct link to download BSEB Bihar Class 10th admit card

Steps To Download BSEB Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2021

  • Go to the official website -- biharboardonline.com
  • Login using your credentials
  • Download the admit card
  • After downloading, school principals will sign and distribute the admit cards among students.

The BSEB state board has also released mock test papers for Class 10 and Class 12 to practice for the upcoming exams.

For more information regarding admit cards, candidates can contact the official helpline numbers of BSEB-- 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051 and 2232227 or send email at bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

Last year BSEB Class 10 board exams 2020 were held amid COVID-19 pandemic curbs. Over 15 lakh students appeared for the exams while the overall pass percentage was 80.59.

