The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the results of matriculation (class 10) examination 2020 with the pass percentage being 80.59 per cent. Himanshu Raj, a student of Janata high school, Tenuaj, Rohtas district topped the board examination with 481 out of 500 marks (96.20 per cent).

Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma declared the results of Class 10th board examination in the presence of departments additional chief secretary R K Mahajan and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore here at education departments conference hall.

Candidates who had appeared for the board exam can check their results on the official websites- http://resultbseb.online, http://onlinebseb.in and http://biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10

As per the BSEB release, Himanshu Raj topped the board examination with 481 out of 500 marks (96.20 per cent). A total of 41 students including 10 girl students were among those who secured position among the top ten in the examination, it said.

The matric examination was conducted between February 17 to February 24, 2020 during which 14,94,071 students had appeared at the examination at 1368 examination centres across the state.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update

Of 14,94,071 candidates, a total of 12,04030 students have been declared successful (80.59 per cent) that included 4,03,392 students who passed the examination in first division while 5,24,217 passed in second and 2,75,402 passed in third division, the release said.

"Bihar board became the first board to declare the results of class X and XII in the country as most of the boards have either not completed the examination or could not complete the evaluation of answer sheets because of the lockdown enforced in the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection," the BSEB chairman said.

Mr Kishore said the board could declare results because of its better planning and teamwork. The BSEB on March 24 had declared the results of intermediate (10+2) examination 2020 in which 80.44 per cent candidates of all the three streams - arts, commerce and science had passed the examination.

The pass percentage in matriculation examination last year was 80.73 while it was 68.89 per cent in 2018, the release said.