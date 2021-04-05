  • Home
BSEB Declares Bihar Board Class 10 Results; Know How To Check

BSEB Result 2021: The Class 10th exam result has been released on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in. To download the BSEB Class 10 result, students have to insert their roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 matric admit card.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 5, 2021 4:39 pm IST

BSEB Class 10th exam result has been released on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 results today. The Class 10th exam result has been released on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in. To download the BSEB Class 10 result, students have to insert their login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 matric admit card. The pass percentage this year is 78.17 per cent.

The BSEB Class 10 final exam was scheduled between February 17 and February 24. However, on February 19, the Social Science paper was leaked in Jamui district and the board had to cancel that paper and conduct a re-exam on March 8.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2021

Students can also check Bihar Board result 2021 on unofficial websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net, candidates can also register using roll number, registration number, name, mobile number, email address, and board name. After registration, results will be delivered to registered email addresses and mobile numbers. Students accessing the BSEB Class 10 results on unofficial websites must cross-check them on the official one when it starts functioning.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021: List Of Websites

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • results.biharboardonline.com

  • onlinebseb.in

  • biharboardonline.com

  • biharboard.ac.in

  • biharboard.online

With the declaration of BSEB Class 10 result today, BSEB has become the first education board in India to declare both Matric and Intermediate results this year. Bihar Board Class 12 result was announced on March 26. The overall pass percentage is 78.04 per cent.

bseb 10th result BSEB Results
