BSEB Declares Bihar Board Class 10 Result, 78.17% Students Pass

BSEB has released Bihar Board Class 10 result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 board examination result today, April 5. The pass percentage this year is 78.17 per cent which is a slight decrease of around 2.3 per cent points compared to 2020 (80.59%). Candidates who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The matric exam result is also available at private portals such as onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

The BSEB finally confirmed on Sunday that the Matric exam result will be announced today. Around 16.8 lakh students had registered for the exam in February. The exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Social Science paper leaked on February 19 and had to be cancelled. The re-exam was held on March 8.

A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject to pass the matric exam.

The BSEB 10th result was released in the presence of the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 80.59 per cent and Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas had topped the Bihar board class 10 exam with 96.2 per cent marks. In 2019, the pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Sawan Raj Bharati, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, topped the matric exam in Bihar last year after scoring 97.2 per cent marks.

The result of the Intermediate or Class 12 exam was announced on March 26. A total of 78.04 per cent students cleared the exam. Girls fared better in the overall pass percentage (80.57 per cent) than boys (75.71 per cent).