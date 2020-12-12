  • Home
To participate in the BSEB crossword at the district level, students of Classes 9 to 12 have to first download the BSEB Crossword application from PlayStore and register online at the application.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 12, 2020 6:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Month-Long BSEB Crossword Competition For Class 9 To 12 Students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has organised a month-long crossword competition for the students of Class 9 to Class 12. The BSEB crossword competition will be conducted at three levels -- district level, division level and state level. To participate on the BSEB crossword at the district level, students of Classes 9 to 12 have to first download the BSEB Crossword application from PlayStore and register online at the application.

The BSEB crossword competition is an attempt to make crossword puzzles a popular learning tool among the teachers and students. Students, as per the BSEB crossword rules, will receive a crossword puzzle every day and upon providing the right answer, a prize will be awarded at the end of a week. The crossword puzzles have been sent from today, December 12 and will continue till January 12.

To Register For BSEB Crossword

Step 1: Download BSEB Crossword App

Step 2: On the Home Page, register by entering the required details including names, mobile numbers

Step 3: Provide a password and submit

Students of BSEB Class 9 to Class 12 will have to login at the BSEB Crossword app with their passwords and answer the crosswords.

While announcing the BSEB crossword, a Twitter post by the examination board, also provided helpline numbers and an email ID to address queries and deliver further information on it. These are -- 0612 - 2230009, 9472639917 and bsebcrossword@gmail.com.

