  • BSEB Matric Annual Exam 2024: Last Date For Class 9 Students To Register With Late Fee Extended

BSEB Matric Annual Exam 2024: Last Date For Class 9 Students To Register With Late Fee Extended

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for the matriculation annual examination 2024 till January 16, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 8:48 pm IST

BSEB Matric Annual Exam 2024: Last Date For Class 9 Students To Register With Late Fee Extended
BSEB matric exam registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the matriculation annual examination 2024 registration deadline. The heads of educational institutions can now register the left-out students of Class 9 of their institutions for the matric exam by paying a late fee till January 16, 2023.

Students whose fee has not been deposited after online registration, their registration fee can also be deposited by the head of their educational institution by January 16. In case anyone is facing difficulties in filling out the online application or paying the application fee, he or she can contact the helpline number 0612-2232074. The Bihar Board on its official Twitter handle has made the announcement about the extended date for registration for the matriculation annual examination 2024.

Also Read || Bihar Board Issues BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2023

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Steps To Register

  • Go to the respective school and collect the registration form.
  • Fill out all details carefully and stick passport-size photo.
  • Mark the signature and attach the necessary documents.
  • Submit the filled matric exam 2024 registration form along with the fee.
