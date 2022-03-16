BSEB Class 12th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For Bihar Board Toppers

  • Home
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 6:40 pm IST

BSEB Inter result toppers will get laptops, cash prizes
New Delhi:

The Bihar Board will provide cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers to BSEB Class 12 toppers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The students who have obtained fourth and fifth ranks in the Bihar Class 12 board exam results will be awarded Rs 15,000 and one laptop each. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

The BSEB Inter results were declared on Wednesday, March 16. The overall pass percentage this year is 80.15 per cent. Stream-wise, Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The intermediate result also witnessed an improvement in the pass percentage from that of last year, which was 78.04 per cent.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. Students will be able to access Bihar board Class 12th result at results.biharboardonline.com. To download the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in result, candidates will have to insert their roll numbers and roll codes.

BSEB Inter Results
