Girls top every stream in BSEB Class 12 results declared today

Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: All three top positions across streams in the Bihar Class 12 board exam results have gone to girls. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 12 Inter results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today. While the overall pass percentage has dropped to 78.04% girls have done well, a point noted by both Bihar Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Sugandha Kumari from Aurangabad came first in the Commerce stream with 94.2%; Sonali Kumari from Nalanda topped in Science with the same score, 94.2%; and Madhu Bharti from Khagaria in Arts with 92.6%. However, Ms Bharti will have to share her position with another student, Kailash Kumar from Jamui. Girls also have a better pass percentage than boys in Arts (79.9%), Commerce (94.5%), and Science (80.24%).

"Toppers are from all over Bihar. It is a good sign for the state that girls are studying and not just doing well but doing best," said Mr Kumar. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary after noting that all three Bihar Board toppers in 2021 are girls, said: "Do consider where we were and where we are now. What the image of exams in Bihar was and what it is now." With today’s result declaration, Bihar becomes the first state to conduct board exams and declare results in 2021. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor has also won an award for speeding up the process, holding exams and admissions during COVID-19 and managing to improve exam security.

Out of all the total 13,40,266 students who appeared for the BSEB Class 12th exams, 10,45,250 have qualified. The Bihar Board inter examinations for Class 12 in Bihar began on February 1 amid COVID-19 precautions and ended on February 13. The practical exams were conducted earlier, from January 9.