BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023 Registration Begins; Check Steps To Apply
The BSEB Class 12 intermediate exams will be conducted in the month of February and March 2023.
BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate exam 2023 registration. The BSEB Class 12 exams will be conducted in the month of February and March 2023. The BSEB Class 12 intermediate exams 2023 registration form is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who want to appear in the intermediate examination 2023 can register online from September 15 to September 25, 2022.
The school authorities can download the BSEB Class 12 exam application form and share it with the students. Candidates need to submit the application form to their respective schools along with the BSEB Class 12 exam application fees. The board has tweeted stating that the issuance of original registration cards process has begun for the class 12 students.
1. इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 में सम्मिलित होने हेतु नियमित एवं स्वतंत्र कोटि के सूचीकृत विद्यार्थियों का मूल रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड जारी करने,— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 15, 2022
2. शिक्षण संस्थान के प्रधान द्वारा मूल रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड एवं परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड कर विद्यार्थियों को प्राप्त कराने तथा
BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023 Notification Direct Link
BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023: Application Fees
- Regular course – Rs 1400
- Improvement or qualify exam – Rs 1700
- Vocational course – Rs 1800
- Improvement or qualify vocational – Rs 2100
- Late fee – Rs 150
BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the registration link on the homepage
- Fill in the Class 12 intermediate exams application form
- Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees
- Download and take a printout of the form for further reference.