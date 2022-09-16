BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023 Registration Begins; Check Steps To Apply

Candidates who want to appear in the intermediate examination 2023 can register online from September 15 to September 25, 2022.

BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate exam 2023 registration. The BSEB Class 12 exams will be conducted in the month of February and March 2023. The BSEB Class 12 intermediate exams 2023 registration form is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who want to appear in the intermediate examination 2023 can register online from September 15 to September 25, 2022.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Recommended: 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here

Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The school authorities can download the BSEB Class 12 exam application form and share it with the students. Candidates need to submit the application form to their respective schools along with the BSEB Class 12 exam application fees. The board has tweeted stating that the issuance of original registration cards process has begun for the class 12 students.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

1. इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 में सम्मिलित होने हेतु नियमित एवं स्वतंत्र कोटि के सूचीकृत विद्यार्थियों का मूल रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड जारी करने,

2. शिक्षण संस्थान के प्रधान द्वारा मूल रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड एवं परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड कर विद्यार्थियों को प्राप्त कराने तथा — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 15, 2022

BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023 Notification Direct Link

BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023: Application Fees

Regular course – Rs 1400

Improvement or qualify exam – Rs 1700

Vocational course – Rs 1800

Improvement or qualify vocational – Rs 2100

Late fee – Rs 150

BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exams 2023: Steps To Apply