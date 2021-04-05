BSEB Class 12 Inter Results: Application For Compartment Exams Begins Today

Registration window for the BSEB inter compartment exams will remain open till April 10

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the online application window for the Intermediate compartment exams. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks in the recently-announced Class 12 final exam result will be able to appear for the compartment exams. The registration window for the BSEB inter compartment exams will remain open till April 10. Forms of students for compartment exam are to be filled by principals of schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Class 12 compartment exam will be held between April 29 and May 10, 2021.

BSEB had announced the Class 12 inter results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26 and of them, 2,94,317 have failed. Those who have failed in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Along with the compartment exam, BSEB will also hold a special exam. Students who applied for Class 12 final exams but their exam fees were not submitted by schools, will be allowed to appear in all the subjects during the special exam. These students will receive all the facilities of the final exam, including practical exam, the board said.

Students who could not appear in the Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms will also be allowed to appear in the special exam, after correcting the errors in their forms.