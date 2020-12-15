  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Class 12 Exams 2021 Revised Schedule Released; Intermediate Exams From February 1

BSEB Class 12 Exams 2021 Revised Schedule Released; Intermediate Exams From February 1

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a revised Class 12 examination schedule for the 2021 board exams for courses including Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 15, 2020 2:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BSEB Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Dummy Admit Card; Here’s Direct Link
Bihar Board Intermediate Registration Starts At Seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com; Apply Till September 28
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended
JNV Class 6 Admission: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By December 29
MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days
KEA Postpones Karnataka PGCET Document Verification At Bangalore Centre
BSEB Class 12 Exams 2021 Revised Schedule Released; Intermediate Exams From February 1
BSEB Class 12 Exams 2021 Revised Schedule Released; Intermediate Exams From February 1
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a revised Class 12 examination schedule for the 2021 board exams for courses including Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational. The BSEB Class 12 inter exams are scheduled to be held in two seatings, one from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the other from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

As per the new BSEB Inter Class 12 datesheet 2021, Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational exams between February 1 and February 13. Earlier the BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from February 2 to 13, 2021.

A statement in the BSEB inter exam date sheet 2021 also mentions that candidates will be given a cool-off period of 15 minutes to read the question paper. The timing for NRB, MB Alt. English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili papers will be held between 9:30 am and 11:45 am only.

1511notice1

BSEB had already released the Class 12 dummy admit cards for the senior secondary Bihar board 2021 exams. Candidates who are due to take the intermediate exams, or Class 12 exams, next year can download the 12th dummy admit card from seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. To access the Bihar board Class 12 dummy admit card 2021, candidates have to key in the required login credentials at the website. The Bihar board dummy Class 12 admit cards will allow students to inform the board of mistakes in the senior secondary Bihar board 12th admit card 2021.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court Asks States To Give Rs 2,000 Per Month For Education Of Children From Institutions
Supreme Court Asks States To Give Rs 2,000 Per Month For Education Of Children From Institutions
JNV Class 6 Admission: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By December 29
JNV Class 6 Admission: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By December 29
IIT Kanpur Launches New Courses In Cybersecurity To Train “Cyber-Soldiers”
IIT Kanpur Launches New Courses In Cybersecurity To Train “Cyber-Soldiers”
FDST 2020: NBE To Conduct Foreign Dental Screening Test On December 29
FDST 2020: NBE To Conduct Foreign Dental Screening Test On December 29
MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days
MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days
.......................... Advertisement ..........................