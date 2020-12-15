BSEB Class 12 Exams 2021 Revised Schedule Released; Intermediate Exams From February 1

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a revised Class 12 examination schedule for the 2021 board exams for courses including Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational. The BSEB Class 12 inter exams are scheduled to be held in two seatings, one from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the other from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

As per the new BSEB Inter Class 12 datesheet 2021, Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational exams between February 1 and February 13. Earlier the BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from February 2 to 13, 2021.

A statement in the BSEB inter exam date sheet 2021 also mentions that candidates will be given a cool-off period of 15 minutes to read the question paper. The timing for NRB, MB Alt. English, MB Urdu and MB Maithili papers will be held between 9:30 am and 11:45 am only.

BSEB had already released the Class 12 dummy admit cards for the senior secondary Bihar board 2021 exams. Candidates who are due to take the intermediate exams, or Class 12 exams, next year can download the 12th dummy admit card from seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. To access the Bihar board Class 12 dummy admit card 2021, candidates have to key in the required login credentials at the website. The Bihar board dummy Class 12 admit cards will allow students to inform the board of mistakes in the senior secondary Bihar board 12th admit card 2021.