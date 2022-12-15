BSEB Class 12 Exam: Bihar Board Intermediate 2024 Registration Ends Today

Last date to apply for Class 12th 2024 Bihar board exam today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for the online application of students of Class 11 for the 2023-24 session. The Class 11 Bihar board students enrolled in regular and open schools will be able to register for the Class 12th inter exams 2024 online. Students can visit the official website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and register and pay the application fee for the inter 2024 exams.

Don't Miss: Bihar Board 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The details of the BSEB inter registration process including application fees and selection of subjects are available on the website. The Bihar 12th 2024 application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan. While filling the online Bihar board 12th Inter application forms of the students, candidates will also have to upload photograph and signatures of them. The photographs and the signatures have to be scanned in desired formats before uploading in the BSEB website.

BSEB Intermediate Application Process For 2024 Class 12 Exam

Login at the BSEB website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com Go to the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link Fill the online Bihar board Class 12 inter application form Payment of registration fee Verification of the application form Upload documents Submit the application

BSEB has also made a contact number -- 0612-2230039, available for students who find grievances related to online registration.