BSEB Class 12 Exam: Bihar Board Intermediate 2024 Registration Ends Today
BSEB Class 12 Registration: While filling the online BSEB 12th Inter registration forms, candidates will have to upload photograph and signatures.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for the online application of students of Class 11 for the 2023-24 session. The Class 11 Bihar board students enrolled in regular and open schools will be able to register for the Class 12th inter exams 2024 online. Students can visit the official website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and register and pay the application fee for the inter 2024 exams.
The details of the BSEB inter registration process including application fees and selection of subjects are available on the website. The Bihar 12th 2024 application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan. While filling the online Bihar board 12th Inter application forms of the students, candidates will also have to upload photograph and signatures of them. The photographs and the signatures have to be scanned in desired formats before uploading in the BSEB website.
BSEB Intermediate Application Process For 2024 Class 12 Exam
- Login at the BSEB website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
- Go to the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link
- Fill the online Bihar board Class 12 inter application form
- Payment of registration fee
- Verification of the application form
- Upload documents
- Submit the application
BSEB has also made a contact number -- 0612-2230039, available for students who find grievances related to online registration.