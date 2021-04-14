BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exams: Application Window Reopens; Register By April 15

BSEB has reopened the application window for the Class 12 (Inter) compartmental exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the application window for the Class 12, or Intermediate compartmental exams. The board has reopened the compartmental exam application window keeping in mind the interest of the students. Candidates will now be able to apply for the compartmental exams on April 14-15. The registration window closed on April 10. Students who could not obtain the minimum pass marks in the Inter final exam result will be able to appear for the compartmental exams.

For students unable to pay the exam fees will be allowed to make the payment till May 20, a BSEB statement said.

Forms of students for compartment exam are to be filled by principals of schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Class 12 compartment exam is scheduled be held between April 29 and May 10, 2021.

Along with the compartment exam, BSEB will also hold a special exam. Students who applied for Class 12 final exams but their exam fees were not submitted by schools, will be allowed to appear in all the subjects during the special exam. These students will receive all the facilities of the final exam, including practical exam, the board said.

Students who could not appear in Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms will also be allowed to appear in the special exam, after correcting the errors in their forms.

BSEB had announced the Class 12 inter results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26 and of them, 2,94,317 have failed. Those who have failed in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.