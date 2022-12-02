  • Home
BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till December 15

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for Class 12 board exam 2024 for both regular and private students till December 15, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 3:56 pm IST

BSEB Class 12 board exam 2024 registration deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for Class 12 board exam 2024 for both regular and private students till December 15, 2022. The Bihar Board is conducting the registrations for students who are enrolled in Class 11 for 2022-23 academic session. Eligible students can register and pay the application fee on the official website-- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The candidates who have not yet paid the registration fee can also make online payment till December 15, 2022. In case a candidate is facing difficulties in filling online application, s/he can contact on the helpline number 0612-2230039. The Bihar Board has stated in its tweet that the students appearing in the BSEB Class 11 annual examination 2023 can fill the online examination form and deposit the fee by December 15, 2022.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website- biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link
  • Fill in the application form and upload the documents
  • Pay the application fee and click on the submit tab
  • Download the hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.
