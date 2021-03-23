BSEB Class 10 Result 2021: Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage, Bihar Board Toppers

BSEB matric result expected soon; list of toppers, pass percentage

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10 board examination result soon. The board has already released the BSEB Matric answer keys to the objective type questions. The BSEB Class 10 exams concluded on March 8. As per data released by BSEB, a total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Matric exam. When announced, students will be able to access the BSEB Class 10 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

Also Read || Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Here’s What Students Should Know

As per official data, the Bihar board had used enhanced security measures, including answer sheets with photos of candidates, barcodes and 10 sets of question papers, in the BSEB 2020 Matric exams for the candidates so that the exam process could be transparent. The result was declared on May 26 after being delayed due to the nation-wide lockdown enforced.

BSEB Class 10 Result: Toppers, Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage last year in 2020 was 80.59 per cent. Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas, had topped the BSEB Class 10 examination with 96.20 per cent marks. He had obtained a total of 481 out of 500 in the examination.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Sawan Raj Bharati, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, topped the Matric exam in Bihar. Sawan scored 97.2 per cent marks.

Prerna Raj from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya had topped the Bihar Board Class 10 exam in 2018 by scoring 457 marks. The overall pass percentage in 2018 BSEB Matric exams was 68.89 per cent.

Prem Kumar of Govind High School of Lakhisarai district topped the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board in 2017 by scoring 465 out of 500 marks. The overall pass percentage in 2017, was however, 50.12 per cent.