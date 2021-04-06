BSEB Class 10 Result 2021: Apply For Scrutiny From April 11

  • Home
Bihar Board Result 2021: The board has provided a designated portal for scrutiny of Class 10th BSEB result -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar as opposed to 80.59 per cent last year.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 6, 2021 9:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

Students can apply for scrutiny or revaluation of the BSEB Class 10 marks at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, will allow applications for Class 10 result scrutiny between April 11 and April 17. Students can apply for scrutiny or revaluation of the marks obtained in the subjects. The board has provided a designated portal for scrutiny of Class 10th BSEB Matric result -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar as opposed to 80.59 per cent last year.

The Bihar Board declared the Class 10 results on Monday, April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. Students not happy with the Class 10th BSEB result can apply for the revaluation of answer scripts by paying a fee per subject till April 17.

The examiners will then recheck the answer sheets and release the revised results for the students.

Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have topped in Bihar Board Matric result. The toppers have secured 96.80 per cent marks. Bihar Board Class 10 students can check their result from the official websites -- results.biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.

BSEB Results Bihar Board 10th results
