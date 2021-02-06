  • Home
BSEB Class 10 Exams 2022: Bihar Board Reopens Registration Window

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the registration window for Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2022.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 6, 2021 1:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the registration window for Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2022. All those students who will be appearing in Class 10 board examinations in the next session must visit the official website and fill the application form.

Students of Class 9 can register for the BSEB Class 10 board exams online at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021.

Here's the direct link to register for BSEB Class 10 exams 2022

BSEB Class 10 Exams 2022: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'Registration./ Permission'

Step 3: Click on the 'Login' tab appearing under the 'Exam Year 2022' section

Step 4: A login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Select your district, name of the school

Step 6: Key in your credentials and submit

Step 7: As soon as you log in, fill in the requisite information in the application form and submit

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Download the receipt

