  BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Registration Date Extended, Check Important Details

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: Registration Date Extended, Check Important Details

Students who wish to appear for the compartment exam can apply for it on BSEB official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 4:47 pm IST

Registration date for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam has been extended
New Delhi:

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam: The registration process for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Class 10, compartment exam 2022 has been extended till April 9, 2022. Students who wish to appear for the compartment exam can apply for it on BSEB official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Previously, the last date of application for BSEB, Class 10, compartment exam 2022 was April 6, 2022. The application forms of students will have to be filled by the principals of their respective schools.

In the BSEB compartment exam 2022 for Class 10, students will be allowed to apply for a maximum of two papers (excluding the English paper). Taking to social media handle, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), shared the notice of the extension of the application.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022: How To Register

  • Visit the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on the application form.
  • Fill in the details and click on submit option
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for further processes.

A total number of 4,326 students including 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls have been placed in the compartment category in 2022. The pass percentage in the BSEB matric or Class 10 exam touched 79.88 per cent.

