BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Result Tomorrow; Grace Marks To Over 2 Lakh Students

BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 compartment result tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will award grace marks to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 who have failed in one or two subjects in the Matric and Inter exams. Earlier, these students were expected to appear for compartment exams. However, due to Covid, the board said that it is not possible to conduct compartment exams in the upcoming two-three months and it is best to award grace marks and qualify the students.

The board will release the result for around 2,18,790 students tomorrow, June 19. While as many as 1,21,316 more Class 10 students will pass Matric exams, 97,474 students of Class 12 Intermediate exams will qualify the BSEB 12th exams for admission to undergraduate programmes. Students will be able to access the Bihar board result by entering the roll number and roll code at results.biharboardonline.com.

“Holding Bihar board compartmental examination after two-three months, will make it impossible to release the BSEB Compartment result before October-November 2021. Keeping student’s convenience and safety in mind, the board has decided to cancel the compartment exams and qualify Class 10 and 12 students without exams,” a board statement issued in this regard said.

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar. BSEB had announced the Class 12 inter results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26 and of them, 2,94,317 have failed.