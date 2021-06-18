  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Result Tomorrow; Grace Marks To Over 2 Lakh Students

BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Result Tomorrow; Grace Marks To Over 2 Lakh Students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will award grace marks to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 who have failed in one or two subjects in the Matric and Inter exams.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 18, 2021 7:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Matric, Inter Compartment; D. El. Ed Special Exams Postponed
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Today
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Date Extended Till April 18
Bihar Class 10 Scrutiny Application Process Ends Today
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Begins Today
Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration To Begin Tomorrow
BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Result Tomorrow; Grace Marks To Over 2 Lakh Students
BSEB Bihar board Class 10, 12 compartment result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will award grace marks to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 who have failed in one or two subjects in the Matric and Inter exams. Earlier, these students were expected to appear for compartment exams. However, due to Covid, the board said that it is not possible to conduct compartment exams in the upcoming two-three months and it is best to award grace marks and qualify the students.

Recommended: Download Bihar Board Class 10th previous year sample papers along with answers. Click Here

The board will release the result for around 2,18,790 students tomorrow, June 19. While as many as 1,21,316 more Class 10 students will pass Matric exams, 97,474 students of Class 12 Intermediate exams will qualify the BSEB 12th exams for admission to undergraduate programmes. Students will be able to access the Bihar board result by entering the roll number and roll code at results.biharboardonline.com.

“Holding Bihar board compartmental examination after two-three months, will make it impossible to release the BSEB Compartment result before October-November 2021. Keeping student’s convenience and safety in mind, the board has decided to cancel the compartment exams and qualify Class 10 and 12 students without exams,” a board statement issued in this regard said.

BSEB declared the Class 10 results on April 5. According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar. BSEB had announced the Class 12 inter results for 13.4 lakh Class 12 students on March 26 and of them, 2,94,317 have failed.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB matric result bsebonline
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2021, CUCET: Updates After Release Of CBSE 12th Marking Scheme
DU Admission 2021, CUCET: Updates After Release Of CBSE 12th Marking Scheme
Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams Cancelled, Results By July 31: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams Cancelled, Results By July 31: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
Government Committed To Introduce Novel Learning Methods In Higher Education: Karnataka Deputy CM
Government Committed To Introduce Novel Learning Methods In Higher Education: Karnataka Deputy CM
West Bengal Announces Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria
West Bengal Announces Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria
Odisha Releases Class 12 Evaluation Criteria; Result By August 2nd Week
Odisha Releases Class 12 Evaluation Criteria; Result By August 2nd Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................