BSEB Board Matric, Inter Results 2022: Official Website, Steps To Check

BSEB Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 or Intermediate final exams for the 2022 batch in February and results of these exams are awaited. BSEB Inter exams were conducted from February 1 to 14 and Matric exams took place from February 17 to 24. The official website for Bihar board results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding BSEB Class 10, 12 result date and time. Following the past years’ trends, the BSEB is likely to announce the result date on its social media pages.

Last year too, Bihar board Inter final exams began on February 1. The results were declared on March 26.

Usually, the BSEB announces Matric (Class 10) and Inter final results on separate dates. Last year, Bihar board Matric results were announced on April 5.

BSEB was one among the very few state boards that were able to conduct Class 10, 12 final exams last year. Most of the other boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had to cancel final exams last year amid the second wave of COVID-19.

BSEB was the country’s first school education board to conduct Class 10 and 12 final exams, and announce results last year.

This year, however, some boards, including the two central boards CBSE and CISCE, have decided to go with a two term board exam system.

CISCE has declared semester 1 results but CBSE term 1 results are awaited.