BSEB Board Exams 2021 Begin Today: Class 12 Students To Write Physics, Political Science Papers

Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) will be starting the Class 12 board examinations from today. The board exams will be conducted in two shifts- the Physics paper will be held in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and Political Science paper will be in the second shift from 1:45 am to 5 pm. Apart from these two main papers, Hindi vocational paper will also be conducted in the second shift. The board exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode at the designated examination centres. The students will have to carry BSEB admit cards with them to the examination hall. They will have to report half an hour before the examination.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Instructions And Guidelines

Bihar board had released a host of instructions for the students to be followed during the exams. The students will have to wear face masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19 virus. They are also mandated not to wear shoes or socks and wear slippers only to avoid any instance of cheating or malpractice. Section 144 will be imposed on all the exam centres and no students will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the exam hall.

Bihar will be the first Indian state to hold the board exams this year in spite of resistance from a whole lot of students. The Bihar board will be conducting the Mathematics exam tomorrow in the first shift and Geography exam in the second shift. Along with these, the vocational English exam will also be held in the second shift.

BSEB had already conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board practical examinations in January.

Bihar Physics Board Exam Syllabus

The board examination will have questions based on the Class 12 Physics topics including Electrostatistics, Current Electricity, Magnetic effect of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, Electromotive Waves, Optics, Dual Nature of Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, Electronic Devices and Communication Systems.

The Class 12 Political Science exam will have questions based on the Cold war era, The end of bipolarity, US hegemony in world politics, Alternative centers of power, Contemporary South Asia, International organisations and Globalisation.