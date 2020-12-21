BSEB Board Exams 2021: Class 12 Papers Will Begin On February 1

BSEB prepones Class 12 board examination

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) has preponed the dates for board examination 2021 for Class 12 students. The board examination 2021 will now begin on February 1 and will continue till February 13, 2021.Students can check the datesheet at the official BSEB website. The exams were earlier supposed to begin from February 2. The exams will be held in two shifts- 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. The practical examinations will be held between January 9 and 18, 2021. BSEB released the practical exams admit card on December 19.

The BSEB informed about releasing the datesheet via its official Twitter handle. The first examination for Class 12 will be Physics in the first shift and Political Science or Hindi in the second shift.

A 15-minute cool-off time will be given to the students for them to settle down and read and analyse the question paper. They will not be allowed to attempt the questions during that time.

Even though the state board has released its datesheet but CBSE students of Classes 10 and 12 are still waiting for the Board examination 2021 schedule