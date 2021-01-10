Bihar Board Exams 2021: Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern For Class 12

  • Home
Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) Class 12 Bihar boards will be held separately for Arts, Commerce and Science studentsThe theory papers for Science students will be of 70 marks and practical papers for 30 marks. The Arts and Commerce papers will be of 100 marks each.

New Delhi:

Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 1 onward. The exams will be held two shifts- 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the other from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Bihar board had earlier released dummy Class 12 admit cards for students to make them aware about any mistakes made during the application process. The final Class 12 admit card is yet to be issued. Meanwhile, BSEB has also released a marking scheme and some sample papers for Class 12 students to help them practice for the final examinations.

Class 12 Bihar boards will be held separately for Arts, Commerce and Science students

The theory papers for Science students will be of 70 marks and practical papers for 30 marks. The Arts and Commerce papers will be of 100 marks each.

The board exam papers will consist of both long answer questions and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Class 12 Science subjects including Entrepreneurship, Computer science, Multimedia and Web Technology, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Home Science, Agriculture, Physical Education and Yoga will have 35 MCQs.

Class 12 Commerce and Arts subjects including Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics, History, Sociology, Political science and Philosophy will have 50 MCQs.

While the vocational papers including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Urdu and other languages will have 35 MCQs.

Students will also get an extra 15 minutes of reading time.

BSEB had released the Class 10 admit card on its official website. Soon after releasing the admit card, the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in malfunctioned and has still not been restored.

Earlier the BSEB Bihar Class 12 exams were scheduled for February 2 to 13, 2021.

