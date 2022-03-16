  • Home
BSEB Inter Result 2022: The inter result will be announced by the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today at 3 PM. BSEB class 12 result will be available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 2:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Bihar Board inter 12th result 2021 will be available on the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Inter Result 2022: The result of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 intermediate exam will be announced on Wednesday, March 16. The inter result will be announced by the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today at 3 PM. BSEB class 12 result will be available on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board 12th result, candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on 'Bihar Board Inter Result 2022' link
  3. Enter the roll number, date of birth and click on submit
  4. The BSEB 12th result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

BSEB last year had declared the BSEB inter result on March 26, 2021. The pass percentage of the Commerce stream had remained the highest, though it has seen a marginal drop from 93.26 per cent in 2020 to 91.48 per cent in 2021. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage has dropped most sharply from 81.44 per cent to 77.97 per cent. The Science stream’s pass percentage has dropped from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent.

