BSEB Bihar Inter (12th) Result 2022: When And Where To Check

Bihar Board will release the BSEB Inter result for all the streams - Science, Arts and Commerce – today.

BSEB Bihar Inter (12th) Result 2022: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education or BSEB will release the Class 12 or Inter result today at 3 pm for over 13 lakh students. The BSEB 12th results will be announced on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board will release the BSEB Inter result for all the streams - Science, Arts and Commerce – today. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

To access the Bihar Board 12th result, candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2022: Where to Check

The Bihar Board inter result 2021 will be announced on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2022: When to check

The BSEB 12th results will be released at 3 PM today.

BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2022: How to check

The BSEB Class 12 result can be downloaded following these simple steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on 'Bihar Board Inter Result 2022' link.

Enter the roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

The BSEB 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.