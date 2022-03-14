BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny: Candidates can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets through the official website-- biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the application process for the D.El.Ed answer sheet scrutiny. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed (face-to-face) first year exam of 2020-22 and second year exam of 2019-21 and are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets through the official website-- biharboardonline.com.
To register for the D.El.Ed answer sheet scrutiny, candidates will have to enter their roll code, roll number and name as mentioned on the admit card.
The last date to apply for the Bihar Board BSEB D.El.Ed scrutiny is March 28, 2022. Candidates should note that the application fee for the DElEd scrutiny is Rs 200.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/p1kpFAkBSB— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 13, 2022
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny: Direct Link
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny: How To Apply
- Visit the official website- biharboardonline.com.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Apply for scrutiny' link.
- Select your examination from the drop-down menu.
- Enter your user ID and password and login
- A new page will open on your screen that will have your paper-wise scores
- Candidates must put a tick mark on the subject of which they want their answer sheet to be scrutinized
- Pay the application fee and proceed