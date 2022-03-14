BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB D.El.Ed scrutiny application process begins at biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the application process for the D.El.Ed answer sheet scrutiny. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed (face-to-face) first year exam of 2020-22 and second year exam of 2019-21 and are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets through the official website-- biharboardonline.com.

To register for the D.El.Ed answer sheet scrutiny, candidates will have to enter their roll code, roll number and name as mentioned on the admit card.

The last date to apply for the Bihar Board BSEB D.El.Ed scrutiny is March 28, 2022. Candidates should note that the application fee for the DElEd scrutiny is Rs 200.

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny: How To Apply