  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the academic year 2021-23.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 2:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Common Entrance Test For Professional Courses Starts From June 16
JEE Main 2022 Application: 3 Days Left To Register; Check List Of Documents Required, Details
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: Know Minimum Marks Required To Pass 10th Exam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Exhorts Students To Celebrate 'Festival Of Examinations'
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Over 8.7 Lakh To Appear For Karnataka SSLC 10th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Hijab Not Allowed
BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply
BSEB Bihar DElEd registration begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the academic year 2021-23. The Bihar DElEd application form is available on the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last day to apply for the BSEB DElEd is April 8, 2022.

Candidates must note that the DElEd registration process will be completed online by schools. Students must apply through their respective school principals.

For Bihar DElEd registration, candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: How To Register

  • Go to the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘registration’ link
  • Click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.
  • Download and take a print out of the Bihar DElEd registration form
  • Fill in all the required details
  • Submit the form to the respective school along with the registration fee.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Application: Direct Link

The BSEB will release a dummy registration form on the official website on April 11, 2022. To rectify any changes in this dummy registration form, candidates will have time till April 13 through the BSEB website itself.

Click here for more Education News
Education News D.El.Ed.

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Common Entrance Test For Professional Courses Starts From June 16
Karnataka Common Entrance Test For Professional Courses Starts From June 16
IISc Bangalore To Offer BTech In Mathematics And Computing; Admission Through JEE Advanced
IISc Bangalore To Offer BTech In Mathematics And Computing; Admission Through JEE Advanced
Karnataka SSLC Exams: Ministers Say Anyone Violating Hijab Inside Examination Centres Will Face Action
Karnataka SSLC Exams: Ministers Say Anyone Violating Hijab Inside Examination Centres Will Face Action
Delhi Civic School Gets Renamed After Kashmiri Pandit Leader Tika Lal Taploo: New Delhi Municipal Committee
Delhi Civic School Gets Renamed After Kashmiri Pandit Leader Tika Lal Taploo: New Delhi Municipal Committee
JEE Main 2022 Application: 3 Days Left To Register; Check List Of Documents Required, Details
JEE Main 2022 Application: 3 Days Left To Register; Check List Of Documents Required, Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................