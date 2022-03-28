BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Bihar DElEd registration begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the academic year 2021-23. The Bihar DElEd application form is available on the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last day to apply for the BSEB DElEd is April 8, 2022.

Candidates must note that the DElEd registration process will be completed online by schools. Students must apply through their respective school principals.

For Bihar DElEd registration, candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: How To Register

Go to the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the ‘registration’ link

Click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

Download and take a print out of the Bihar DElEd registration form

Fill in all the required details

Submit the form to the respective school along with the registration fee.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Application: Direct Link

The BSEB will release a dummy registration form on the official website on April 11, 2022. To rectify any changes in this dummy registration form, candidates will have time till April 13 through the BSEB website itself.