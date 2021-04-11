BSEB Bihar Class 10 Scrutiny Application To Start From Today

BSEB Bihar Class 10 scrutiny application To begin today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will open the application window for Class 10 scrutiny today, April 11. Students can apply for scrutiny of Class 10th BSEB result at the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB will close the application window for scrutiny on April 17.

BSEB declared the Class 10 result on April 5. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar as opposed to 80.59 per cent last year. According to a release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. Students can apply for the revaluation of answer scripts by paying a fee per subject till April 17. The examiners will then recheck the answer sheets and release the revised results for the students.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Scrutiny Registration’ link.

Step 3: Enter the details and fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny form 2021.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Pay the fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer booklets. Those who failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in the compartment examination.