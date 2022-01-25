BSEB Bihar Board To Conduct Special Exam For Class 10, 12 Students Who Failed To Submit Registration Form

Image credit: Shutterstock The step by the board will help students secure their academic sessions, the BSEB said.

BSEB Special Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday, January 25 announced that it will conduct special exams for matric (Class 10) and Class 12 or Intermediate students. The special exam will be held in April-May 2022 for those students who cleared the Sent up exam but were unable to appear for the main exam due to non-submission of the application form, the BSEB said.

According to the official notice, “The Bihar Board special examination 2022 will be held for those students who passed the Sent up test but were unable to sit for the main exam due to the authorities' carelessness, resulting in their application being left incomplete."

The step by the board will help students secure their academic sessions, the BSEB said. The Bihar Board further said that the result for the BSEB special exam 2022 will be released in May-June 2022.

The BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate exams are scheduled to be held from February 1 to 14, whereas, the Class 10 or Matric exam will be held from February 17 to 24.