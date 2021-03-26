Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB has announced Bihar Board Class 12 results

The results of the Bihar Board Intermediate or Class 12 exams have been announced. Of the 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams, a total of 13,40,267 appeared. Of these, 10,45,950 (78.04%) have passed. The pass percentage of the Commerce stream has remained the highest, though it has seen a marginal drop from 93.26 per cent in 2020 to 91.48 per cent in 2021. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage has dropped most sharply from 81.44 per cent to 77.97 per cent. The Science stream’s pass percentage has dropped from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent.

This year, all streams combined, a total of 3,61,597 have secured first division, 5,42,993 have secured second, and 1,41,352 students have gotten third division.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Arts Stream

A total of 7,26,716 students have appeared in the examination. Of these 5,66,650 students have passed the examination, and 1,60,066 have failed.

Out of the total candidates, 3,57,481 (79.90%) girls have passed, and 89,923 have failed. 2,09,169 (74.89%) boys have cleared the exam, 70,143 (74.89%) have failed.

1,09,530 have secured first division, 3,29,926 second, and 1,27,194 third.

The pass percentage of Arts streams is 77.97%.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Commerce Stream

A total of 73,901 students have appeared in the examination. Of these, 67,606 students have passed the examination, and 6,925 have failed.

Out of the total candidates, 24,059 (94.50) girls have passed, and 1,401 have failed. 43,547 (89.90%) boys have cleared the exam, 4,894 have failed.

37,258 have secured first division, 24,242 second, and 6,106 third.

The pass percentage is 91.48%.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Science Stream