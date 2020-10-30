BSEB Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Dummy Admit Card; Here’s Direct Link

Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Dummy Admit Card; Here’s Direct Link

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 dummy admit cards for the senior secondary Bihar board 2021 exams. Candidates who are due to take the intermediate exams, or Class 12 exams, next year can download the 12th dummy admit card from seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. To access the Bihar board 12th dummy admit card 2021, candidates have to key in the required login credentials at the website.

Candidates can download the BSEB 12th dummy admit card from the BSEB website and check of any errors and mismatch in information in the admit cards. The Bihar board dummy 12th admit cards will allow students inform the board of mistakes in the final senior secondary Bihar board 12th admit card 2021.

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card -- Direct Link

To Download BSEB 12th Dummy Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the website, ‘For Download Dummy Admit Card - Click Here.’

Step 3: Enter the requisite credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the Bihar 12th dummy admit card

The board had earlier allowed the students of Class 12 to register online for the Bihar Board senior secondary exams till August 25. The BSEB exam dates 2021, Class 12 senior secondary board exams are scheduled to be conducted between February 2 and February 13, 2021, for all the streams -- Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational.