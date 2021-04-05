Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB to declare Class 10 result for over 16 lakh students (representational photo)

The Bihar board results for Class 10 students will be announced today at 3:30 pm. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the exam from February 17 to March 8 and will release the matric exam result at its official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will have to login using the roll number given on their admit cards. This year, around 16.8 lakh students appeared in the exams.

A post on Bihar Board’s official Twitter account on Sunday said that the State Education Minister, Mr Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce results in the presence of Mr Anand Kishor, Chairman, BSEB and Mr Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education. However, due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the BSEB will not hold a press conference like it did for the Bihar Board 12th result, declared on March 26. The Bihar Government has also postponed the reopening of schools to April 11 for the same reason.

Bihar Board Result 2021

Originally, the BSEB Class 10 exams were supposed to end on February 24. However, on February 19, the social science paper was leaked in Jamui district compelling the BSEB to cancel the exam and reschedule it for March 8.

Of the 16.8 lakh students to register for the BSEB matric exam, 8,46,663 were boys and 8,37,803 girls.

To pass the board exams, students will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks.They will have to get the passing marks separately in each subject. Students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. BSEB typically announces the dates for Class 10 compartmental exams soon after declaring results. In 2020, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students was 80.59 per cent.

The BSEB Class 10 board exams answer keys were released for the objective type questions on March 20. The Bihar board Class 10 question paper comprises 50 per cent multiple choice questions. The answers to the objective questions are marked on OMR sheets and are evaluated separately.

Bihar board declared the results for Class 12 exams on March 26. The pass percentage in the Bihar Class 12 board exams results 2021 is 78.94 as out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates passed.