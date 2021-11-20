BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2022 Dates Announced; Check Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th exam 2022 dates announced (representational)

BSEB Exam Date 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released date sheets for Matric or Class 10 and Intermediate or Class 12 board exams. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24, the board said. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14, it said.

BSEB 12th practical exams will take place between January 10, 2022 and January 20, 2022. Practicals for Class 10 subjects will be completed between January 20 and 22.

Both Bihar Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted in two shifts on exam days. The first shift will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12:45 pm. The second shift will be conducted from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Papers will be conducted for three hours and an additional cool off time of 15 minutes will be given to candidates.

During the cool off time, students can read and analyse the paper and plan answers. However, they are not allowed to write down answers during this time.

Results of internal assessment, project work and literacy activities will be submitted by schools on or before January 25.

BSEB 12th Exam Date 2022

BSEB 10th Exam Date 2022

Registration for Bihar board exam 2022 ended in September.

Last year, BSEB was the first board in the country to conduct board exams and declare results. Most of the other boards had to cancel their exams and use alternative methods to prepare results.