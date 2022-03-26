Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 This Month? Check Updates On 10th Result Declaration

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is trying to complete the evaluation process of class 10 matriculation exam soon, as the board is not willing to delay the class 10 result 2022 declaration process to next month. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360 that the board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted. "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm," the official said. Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years In BSEB Matric Exam

Once announced, students can check Bihar Board class 10 result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. To check matric results, the candidates have to visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. On the homepage, click on the 10th result link. Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022. Take a print out for further reference.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Meanwhile, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate, class 12 exams successfully. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Commerce- 79.53 per cent. The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.