  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 This Month? Check Updates On 10th Result Declaration

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 This Month? Check Updates On 10th Result Declaration

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm," BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 9:10 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Maths Paper Over; Know 10th Result 2022 Release Date, Time
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Release Date And Time
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection Today
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 This Month? Check Updates On 10th Result Declaration
Check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is trying to complete the evaluation process of class 10 matriculation exam soon, as the board is not willing to delay the class 10 result 2022 declaration process to next month. BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360 that the board will soon complete the evaluation process, following which the toppers' interview will be conducted. "We are trying to announce the class 10 result this month, but it's too early to confirm," the official said. Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years In BSEB Matric Exam

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students. Grab it FREE! 

Once announced, students can check Bihar Board class 10 result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. To check matric results, the candidates have to visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. On the homepage, click on the 10th result link. Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022. Take a print out for further reference.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Apart from the paper leak incidents in Maths paper on February 17, the matriculation exam went smoothly. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Meanwhile, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate, class 12 exams successfully. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Commerce- 79.53 per cent. The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board 10th results BSEB matric result

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
CA May-June Exams 2022: ICAI To Reopen Foundation, Final, Intermediate Application Window Tomorrow
CA May-June Exams 2022: ICAI To Reopen Foundation, Final, Intermediate Application Window Tomorrow
IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use
IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use
Jamia Millia Islamia Staff Associations Felicitate Vice-Chancellor On Being Conferred Padma Shri
Jamia Millia Islamia Staff Associations Felicitate Vice-Chancellor On Being Conferred Padma Shri
Delhi Economic Survey Highlights Deshbhakti Curriculum, New School Education Board
Delhi Economic Survey Highlights Deshbhakti Curriculum, New School Education Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................