BSEB Matric Exam 2022: Bihar Board Class 10 Exams From Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

BSEB Matric Exam 2022: Over 16.48 lakh candidates have registered for the BSEB Class 10th exam which will be held from February 17 to 24

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 17, 2022 8:45 am IST

BSEB Matric Exam 2022 will be held from February 17 to 24
BSEB Matric Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct Matriculation or Class 10 final exams 2022 from Thursday, February 17. There will be two shifts on all exam days. The first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

To get entry inside the exam hall, candidates need to carry their admit cards and an identity card along with them. The BSEB Matric admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

The Bihar Board Matric exams 2022 will be held from February 17 to 24 at designated BSEB examination centres across the state. Over 16.48 lakh candidates have registered for the BSEB Class 10th exam this year, of which 8.06 lakh are female and 8.42 lakh are male candidates.

According to the board, candidates who appear for the group 1 exam will be counted in the same group for the rest of the exam, and the same will be followed for those appearing for the group 2. Any change of shift during exam period will not be allowed.

On the first day, exams will be conducted for Mathematics, followed by Science on February 18.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Students must carry BSEB Class 10 admit cards to the exam centre
  2. Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
  3. Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam
  4. Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet
  5. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets
  6. Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.
