BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: A total of 80.15 per cent students passed in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate, class 12 exams this year, the result of which was announced on Wednesday, March 16. Stream-wise, Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The intermediate result also witnessed an improvement in the pass percentage from that of last year, which was 78.04 per cent. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE

The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam that was conducted from February 1 to 14. The students can check the intermediate result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.