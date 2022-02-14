BSEB Bihar Board Inter (12th) Exams End; When Can Students Expect Results?

Image credit: Shutterstock Last year too, BSEB Inter final exams begun on February 1. The results were declared on March 26

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 or Intermediate final exams ended today, February 14. The exams started on February 1 and papers are being held in two shifts on all the exam days. The official website for BSEB 12th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding Bihar board Class 12 result date and time. Following the past years’ trends, the BSEB is likely to announce the result date on its social media pages.

Last year too, BSEB Inter final exams begun on February 1. The results were declared on March 26.

Usually, the BSEB announces Matric (Class 10) and Inter final results on separate dates.

Last year, Bihar board Matric (Class 10) results were announced on April 5.

For this year, BSEB 10th final exams will begin on February 17.

BSEB was one among the very few state boards that were able to conduct Class 10, 12 final exams last year. Most of the other boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had to cancel final exams last year amid the second wave of COVID-19.

BSEB was the country’s first school education board to conduct Class 10 and 12 final exams, and announce results last year.