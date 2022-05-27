  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exam Scrutiny Process Begins, Here's How To Apply

BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exam Scrutiny Process Begins, Here's How To Apply

To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Bihar Board Class 12 answer sheets, students will have to enter their application id and registration number.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 27, 2022 3:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 2022 Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Download
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter Class 12 Compartmental Exam Admit Cards; Details Here
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Practical Exam Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Exams From April 25
Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Process To Close Today, How To Apply For Re-checking
BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exam Scrutiny Process Begins, Here's How To Apply
BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exam scrutiny process begins
New Delhi:

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Scrutiny Process 2022 | Students who are unsatisfied with their BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) compartment exam results can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation process. The Bihar School Examination Board has started the scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board Inter compartment-cum-special exam 2022 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the BSEB Class 12 scrutiny till June 6, 2022.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Recommended: 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here
Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will have to enter their application id and registration number.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Apply For Scrutiny

  1. Visit the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the "Scrutiny Apply For Inter Compart Cum Special Exam 2022" link
  3. Enter your application id and registration number
  4. Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject
  5. Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The BSEB Intermediate compartment exam results were declared on May 25. A total of 44,084 students have appeared for the Bihar board intermediate compartment examinations and 2,115 students took the Bihar special exams this year.

BSEB conducted the compartment exams for those students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject, while Bihar Board Inter special exams were held for those who were unable to appear for the BSEB 12th exams 2022 due to some reasons. The overall pass percentage of the BSEB inter Class 12 compartment and special exam is 62.53 per cent and 67.52 per cent respectively.

The Bihar Board had released the BSEB intermediate Class 12 compartment and special exams answer keys 2022 on May 9.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board Compartment Result BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam Bihar Board inter exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KEA Releases Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Syllabus; Check Subjects To Appear
KEA Releases Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Syllabus; Check Subjects To Appear
Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 By June 4, HS 12th Result By June-End
Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 By June 4, HS 12th Result By June-End
Texas Southern University Announces Partnership To Launch India Studies Programme
Texas Southern University Announces Partnership To Launch India Studies Programme
MAT 2022 Schedule 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Documents To Carry, Other Details
MAT 2022 Schedule 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Documents To Carry, Other Details
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................