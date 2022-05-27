BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exam Scrutiny Process Begins, Here's How To Apply

BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exam scrutiny process begins

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Scrutiny Process 2022 | Students who are unsatisfied with their BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) compartment exam results can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation process. The Bihar School Examination Board has started the scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board Inter compartment-cum-special exam 2022 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the BSEB Class 12 scrutiny till June 6, 2022.

To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will have to enter their application id and registration number.

Bihar Board Inter Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Apply For Scrutiny

Visit the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the "Scrutiny Apply For Inter Compart Cum Special Exam 2022" link Enter your application id and registration number Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The BSEB Intermediate compartment exam results were declared on May 25. A total of 44,084 students have appeared for the Bihar board intermediate compartment examinations and 2,115 students took the Bihar special exams this year.

BSEB conducted the compartment exams for those students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject, while Bihar Board Inter special exams were held for those who were unable to appear for the BSEB 12th exams 2022 due to some reasons. The overall pass percentage of the BSEB inter Class 12 compartment and special exam is 62.53 per cent and 67.52 per cent respectively.

The Bihar Board had released the BSEB intermediate Class 12 compartment and special exams answer keys 2022 on May 9.