BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Details

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: The BSEB Class 12, Intermediate admit card 2022 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board on Sunday January 16. Candidates can download their Bihar Board Class 12 admit cards through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board inter-exams 2022 will be conducted between February 1 to 14 at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. BSEB Class 12 exams will take place amid COVID-19 precautions.

The inter-exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The second shift will be conducted from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. While the BSEB exams will be of three hours duration, an additional time of 15 minutes will be given to candidates. In the additional time of 15 minutes, candidates can read and analyse the question paper.

The Bihar Board has already started the Class 12 inter BSEB practical exams from January 10. The practical exams of the BSEB board will continue till January 22, 2022.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on BSEB 12th admit card link Insert the login credentials as required Click on 'Download 12th admit card' link Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference

BSEB Bihar Board 12th: Date Sheet

February 1: Maths, Hindi

February 2: Physics, English

February 3: Chemistry, Geography and Agriculture

February 4: English-105,124, 205,223, Elective Subject Trade paper 1

February 7: Biology, Political Science and Business Studies

February 8: Hindi-106,125, Economics

February 9: Language papers, Psychology and Entrepreneurship

February 10: Music and foundation course, Home Science and Elective Subject Trade paper 2

February 11: Sociology and Elective Subject Trade paper 3, NRB papers

February 12: Accountancy and Philosophy, MB Maithili, Alt.English

February 14: Language papers, Vocational papers

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: Paper pattern

The syllabus for the Bihar Board exams was reduced by 30 percent for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theory papers for Science students will be of 70 marks and practical papers for 30 marks. The Arts and Commerce papers will be of 100 marks each. The board exam papers will consist of both long answer questions and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

BSEB increased the number of objective questions in the paper for each stream. Class 12 Science subjects including Entrepreneurship, Computer science, Multimedia and Web Technology, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Home Science, Agriculture, Physical Education and Yoga will have 35 MCQs.

BSEB Class 12 Commerce and Arts subjects including Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics, History, Sociology, Political science and Philosophy will have 50 MCQs. While the vocational papers including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Urdu and other languages will have 35 MCQs.

Marking Scheme

The marking scheme for the intermediate exams was also revised this year by the Bihar board to help students score a better aggregate in their exams. In case a student fails in a compulsory subject, the marks secured in the additional subject will be considered for preparing the result. There are a total of 5 papers in the board exam including two compulsory language papers- Hindi and English.

Exam Qualifying Criteria

The Class 12 students will have to score at least 33 per cent in the board exams to obtain a pass certificate.

They will have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.

Scope Of Improvement, Re-Exam

Students who fail in more than two subjects will have to reappear for the exam next year. They will not be issued the Class 12 passing certificate or the transfer certificate until they pass.

In case a candidate believes they should have been awarded more marks, they can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheet.