BSEB Bihar Board D.El.Ed. Registration Starts; Application Steps, Official Website

D.El.Ed application form out at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the application window for D.El.Ed. first year exams of 2021-23 batch and second year exams for 2020-22 batch. The D.El.Ed. application window which opened today, May 30, will remain open till June 11. Also, students will be able to pay the application fee during this period. Candidates will be able to apply for Bihar D.El.Ed. on the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board has also provided helpline numbers for applicants facing difficulties in filling up the registration forms and paying the application fee. These are -- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239

Bihar DElEd: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the designated link to apply for the exam. Download the application form Take a print out Fill in the application form. Make the payment online Submit it to the respective institute Keep a photocopy of the D.El.Ed application form

The exam is held for admission to all private and government colleges of Bihar. The aspirants will be required to qualify the Senior Secondary Examination from any recognized Board or Institution to appear for the entrance exam.