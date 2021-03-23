Bihar Board inter result is expected to be announced soon

Bihar Board concluded the board exams for Class 12 students on February 13 and the speculations around Bihar Board inter result have been rife for the past few weeks. Bihar Board inter result will be released on the board's official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com. Bihar board Class 12 exams were held at 1,473 exam centres across the country. As many as 13,50,233 students filled up exam forms, BSEB said.

BSEB has released the answer key of objective type questions of the Class 12 board exams at the official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB allowed students to raise objections against the Class 12 answer key till March 16.

Bihar Board has introduced a 50 per cent objective component in board exams a few years before. The answers to objective questions are marked on an OMR sheet which is evaluated separately.

After the infamous incidents when BSEB landed in controversies with toppers who were unable to call out the name of their subjects, BSEB has become strict with its assessment process. The Board interviews the toppers and cross-checks their handwriting. After the verification of the toppers is complete, the board announces the result and releases the merit list.

BSEB was the first board to conduct the final exams and it is likely that it will be the first to announce the result of its board exams.

To pass the Class 12 exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in individual subjects. Those who could not secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

Last year, the Bihar Board exam result for Class 12 students was announced in March – in just 25 days. Overall, 80.44 per cent of students had passed last year’s exam.

In the Science stream, Neha Kumari topped by scoring 476 marks. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped in the Commerce stream with 476 marks and Sakshy Kumari (474) topped in the Arts stream.