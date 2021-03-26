BSEB will declare the Bihar Board Class 12 board exam results today at 3 pm

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 board exam results today at 3 pm at its official website, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This will make BSEB the first school board in the country to hold exams and declare results for 2021. Bihar was the first to do so in 2020 as well. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held for over 13 lakh candidates across 1,473 examination centres. from February 1 to 13, 2021.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Click HERE to register for direct link and latest updates

The Bihar Board’s announcement that the result would be declared today came late on Thursday night. By then, the official result link had appeared and then been removed multiple times causing widespread confusion. While announcing the Bihar Board result date and time, the BSEB said it would be declared by the Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhury and in the presence of Additional Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishor.

Incidentally, Mr Kishor received an award from Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ for being an 'Outstanding Education Leader' who conducted the board exams for Class 12 students among the COVID-19 pandemic. Bihar was the first state to hold board exams this year. The answer key for the objective type questions had been released on March 13.

To earn a pass certificate, a candidate must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each paper individually and in aggregate. In case they score below expectation, they may apply for a recheck -- the process for this will be announced soon after the result. Those who could not secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam, which will be held after the announcement of results.

However, Bihar’s Class 12 students have collectively achieved a pass-percentage of over 75 per cent over the previous two years. In 2019, the pass percentage in BSEB Class 12 exam was 80.44 per cent That figure rose to 80.44 per cent in 2020.

The Bihar Board Class 10 (matric) exams concluded on March 8 and 16.8 lakh students had registered to appear in it. The matriculation exam would have ended sooner but for the social science paper leak on February 19 which compelled the BSEB to reconduct the exam in March.