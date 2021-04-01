BSEB will begin Class 12 result scrutiny process today

The Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result for the Bihar Board intermediate exams on March 26. The board will begin the scrutiny process today, April 1. The application window for the same will remain open till April 7. Students who are unsatisfied with their results can get their answer booklets scrutinized by applying at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. A fee of Rs 70 per subject will be applicable.

BSEB 12th Scrutiny 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Scrutiny Registration’ link.

Step 3: Enter the details and fill the BSEB Class 12 scrutiny form 2021.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Pay the fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer booklets. Those who failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in the compartment examination.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 (inter) is 78.04 per cent. Last year the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.44 per cent.

In the science stream, Sonali Kumari is the topper, and Sunanda Kumari has secured the top spot in the commerce stream. Kailash Kumar and Madhu Bharti topped in arts stream.

Of the 13.5 lakh who registered for the BSEB Class 12 exams, as many as 13,40,267 students appeared for the exams. Of these, 10,45,950 students have passed.