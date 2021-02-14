Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result For Over 13 Lakh Students Soon

BSEB 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted Class 12 final examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, and the result is expected to be announced soon. When announced, BSEB class 12 result will be available on the official websites of the board. BSEB is expected to announce result date and time on its official Twitter page. This year Class 12 exams were held for 13.50 lakh students, following COVID-19 related rules.

Bihar board class 12 exams were held at 1,473 exam centres across the country. As many as 13,50,233 students filled up exam forms, BSEB said.

Last year, Bihar Board exam result for Class 12 students was announced in March – in just 25 days. Overall, 80.44 per cent students had passed last year’s exam.

In the Science stream, Neha Kumari topped by scoring 476 marks. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped in the Commerce stream with 476 marks and Sakshy Kumari (474) topped in the Arts stream.

Based on the state board exam dates declared so far, BSEB will likely be the first board in India to conduct both Class 10, 12 exams and may even be the first board to declare results.