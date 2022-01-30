BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams From February 1; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details

The inter-exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the BSEB Intermediate or Class 12 examination from February 1. The board exams for class 12 will be held from February 1 to 14 at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. The admit card for Bihar Board Class 12 exams have already been released and only school principals have access to download them.

The inter-exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The second shift will be conducted from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. While the BSEB exams will be of three hours duration, an additional time of 15 minutes will be given to candidates. In the additional time of 15 minutes, candidates can read and analyse the question paper.

Here are the exam day guidelines candidates must follow:

Students must carry BSEB Class 12 admit cards to the exam centre.

Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.

Read all the instructions given on question paper carefully.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th: Date Sheet

February 1: Maths, Hindi

February 2: Physics, English

February 3: Chemistry, Geography and Agriculture

February 4: English-105,124, 205,223, Elective Subject Trade paper 1

February 7: Biology, Political Science and Business Studies

February 8: Hindi-106,125, Economics

February 9: Language papers, Psychology and Entrepreneurship

February 10: Music and foundation course, Home Science and Elective Subject Trade paper 2

February 11: Sociology and Elective Subject Trade paper 3, NRB papers

February 12: Accountancy and Philosophy, MB Maithili, Alt.English

February 14: Language papers, Vocational papers