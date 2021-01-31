BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 From Tomorrow; Dress Code, Instructions For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 From Tomorrow; Instructions For Students

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct Class 12 or intermediate exams for Science, Commerce and Arts students from February 1 to 13. The board has released exam-day instructions and COVID-19 guidelines that candidates must follow. Admit cards for Class 12 final exams had been released on the official website –seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. -- on January 16. Bihar board 12th admit card 2021: Download

Candidates will have to carry their Bihar board admit cards to the exam venue. Wearing a face mask during exams is compulsory. Wearing shoes during Bihar board exams is prohibited.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Instructions For Candidates