BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 From Tomorrow; Dress Code, Instructions For Students
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct Class 12 or Intermediate Science, Commerce and Vocational exams from February 1 to 13, 2021.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct Class 12 or intermediate exams for Science, Commerce and Arts students from February 1 to 13. The board has released exam-day instructions and COVID-19 guidelines that candidates must follow. Admit cards for Class 12 final exams had been released on the official website –seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. -- on January 16. Bihar board 12th admit card 2021: Download
Candidates will have to carry their Bihar board admit cards to the exam venue. Wearing a face mask during exams is compulsory. Wearing shoes during Bihar board exams is prohibited.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Instructions For Candidates
Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre up to 10 minutes before the commencement of exam, after mandatory checking.
Wearing a face mask is mandatory from the time of entrance, during exam, till exit from the exam venue. Exam halls will be sanitised every day.
Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venue wearing slippers only. Closed shoes and socks are strictly prohibited.
Section 144 will be imposed in exam venues and entrance of unauthorised personnel will be banned. If found, a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed against him/her.
Apart from centre superintendents and mobile app operators, no other individual appointed for exams will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside exam centres. If found, FIR will be lodged and s/he will be subjected to suspension.
January 31, 2021