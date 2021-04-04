Image credit: Shutterstock BSEB 12th compartment exam 2021: BSEB will also hold special exam for students who could not appear in the Inter final exams earlier (representational photo)

BSEB Inter compartment exam 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin registration for Class 12 or Intermediate Compartment exam, 2021, on April 5. BSEB Class 12 compartment exam will be held from April 29 to May 10, 2021. The registration window will be available till April 10. Forms of students for compartment exam are to be filled by principals of schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the board said. Bihar board Class 12 compartment exam is for those students who failed in one or two subjects in the recently-announced Class 12 final exam result.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Also, students who failed in BSEB Class 12 final exams in 2020 have been allowed to appear in the 2021 compartment exam as a second chance, the board said. The results of BSEB Class 12 compartment exams will be announced in May 2021.

BSEB had previously announced Class 12 final exam result for 13.4 lakh students. As many as 2,94,317 students could not qualify in the Class 12 final exam.

Special Exam

Along with the compartment exam, BSEB will also hold a special exam.

Students who applied for Class 12 final exams but their exam fees were not submitted by schools, will be allowed to appear in all the subjects during the special exam. These students will receive all the facilities of the final exam, including practical exam, the board said.

Students who could not appear in the Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms will also be allowed to appear in the special exam, after correcting the errors in their forms.

The BSEB is expected to announce Class 10 final exam result soon. Bihar board 10th result will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and candidates will be able to download mark sheets by logging in with their roll numbers and roll codes.