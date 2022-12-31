  • Home
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 11) exams 2023.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 31, 2022 6:36 pm IST

BSEB Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply
Bihar Board Class 11 intermediate annual exam registration deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate annual exams 2024. Candidates can now register for BSEB Class 11 exam 2024 with a late fee till January 7, 2023. Students can fill out the Bihar Board Class 11 exam form and pay the processing fee online through the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Along with the BSEB Class 11 exam form filling date, the board has also extended the registration fee payment date till January 7. BSEB in its tweet handle stated that for students whose fee has not been deposited after online registration, their registration process will be completed by depositing their registration fee by January 7, 2023.

BSEB Class 11 Intermediate Annual Exam 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website- biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2023 registration link.
  • Enter the necessary details, upload the documents and pay the application fee.
  • Then click on the submit button.
  • At last, download and take a printout of the application form.
BSEB Exams
