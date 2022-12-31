BSEB Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply

Bihar Board Class 11 intermediate annual exam registration deadline extended

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline for Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate annual exams 2024. Candidates can now register for BSEB Class 11 exam 2024 with a late fee till January 7, 2023. Students can fill out the Bihar Board Class 11 exam form and pay the processing fee online through the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Along with the BSEB Class 11 exam form filling date, the board has also extended the registration fee payment date till January 7. BSEB in its tweet handle stated that for students whose fee has not been deposited after online registration, their registration process will be completed by depositing their registration fee by January 7, 2023.

BSEB Class 11 Intermediate Annual Exam 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply