Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Official Websites Down, Other Ways To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: Websites Down, Other Ways To Check

Bihar School Education Board has announced the Class 10 or matric exam results. The results have been declared online, on official websites-- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, and resultbseb.online. The official websites of the board have crashed due to heavy traffic. The websites should be up and running in a few hours. Students can use alternative ways to check their results including unofficial websites like India results and exam results. However, students are advised to cross-check their results on the official websites later.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 On Unofficial Websites

To check Bihar Board result 2020 on unofficial websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net, candidates will first have to register using roll number, registration number, name, mobile number, email address, and board name.

After registration, results will be delivered to registered email addresses and mobile numbers.

There was much confusion regarding the Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 10 result this year. 14,94,071 students have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exam this year. Out of them, 12,04,030 (80.59%) students have passed in the exam.

The exams were held in February but evaluation was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Some reports suggested that results will be declared within a day or two after Eid holiday.

BSEB finally announced on May 25 that the results would be declared today--May 26, putting an end to all speculation.

With this, BSEB has become the first education board in India to declare both Matric and Intermediate results this year. Schedules of most boards have been disrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown this year. Many are yet to complete evaluation and conduct the remaining exams.

This year, there was no press conference to declare Bihar Board Class 10th result 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The results were declared by Bihar Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma.

Bihar Board Class 12 result was announced in March. 80.44% students passed the examination.