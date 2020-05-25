Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Alternative Ways To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: alternative ways to check

Bihar School Education Board has announced that results of the Class 10 or Matric exam will be declared tomorrow-- May 26, at 12:30 pm. The board has announced that results will be declared online, on official websites-- onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. However, it has been seen in the past years that the official websites crash on the result day.

In case that happens again, students can check their results on unofficial websites like India results and exam results.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 On Unofficial Websites

To check Bihar Board Result 2020 on unofficial websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net, candidates will be required to register by filling in required details including roll number, registration number, name, mobile number, email address, and board name. Once the results are declared, candidates will receive updates on their registered mobile numbers.

There has been much confusion regarding Bihar Board result this year. Exams were held in February and some reports suggested that results will be declared within a day or two after Eid holiday. BSEB put an end to all speculation by announcing that the results will be declared tomorrow, May 26. It will become the first education board in India to declare both Matric and Intermediate results this year. Most boards have had their schedules disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak and are struggling to both hold pending exams and evaluating answer scripts.

The Bihar Board statement also mentioned that this year, there will be no press conference to declare Bihar Board Class 10th result 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma, BSEB informed.

Bihar Board Class 12 result was announced in March. 80.44% students passed the examination.

More than 15 lakh students have appeared for Bihar Board Matric exam this year.